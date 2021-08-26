The Grant County Health Department and the Blue Mountain Hospital will hold a COVID-19 testing clinic Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the hospital's emergency room parking lot at 170 Ford Road in John Day.
The testing will be only for those experiencing symptoms and any close contacts with someone who tested positive for the virus in the past 14 days.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever, runny nose, cough
- Nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain
- Difficulty breathing, loss, or change in taste, or loss or change in smell
- Pneumonia, diarrhea, headache
- Chills, sore throat, muscle aches
The health department said they are in the process of scheduling future testing clinics and will share that information within the next week.
