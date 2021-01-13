The Grant County Health Department will vaccinate educators from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the county fairgrounds pavilion, according a Wednesday press release from the health department.
The health department's press release said they could not schedule individual appointments because each vial contains approximately 11 doses.
According to the press release, the health department and hospital staff must use the shots within 6 hours from opening the vial, thus the need to schedule vaccine clinics for groups of 11 or more.
Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine is available by calling the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.
