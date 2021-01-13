Vaccines
The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the Grant County Health Department Monday ahead of the county's vaccination clinics this week.

 By Steven Mitchell Blue Mountain Eagle

The Grant County Health Department will vaccinate educators from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the county fairgrounds pavilion, according a Wednesday press release from the health department.

The health department's press release said they could not schedule individual appointments because each vial contains approximately 11 doses.

According to the press release, the health department and hospital staff must use the shots within 6 hours from opening the vial, thus the need to schedule vaccine clinics for groups of 11 or more.

Additional information on the COVID-19 vaccine is available by calling the Grant County Health Department at 541-575-0429.

Reporter

Steven Mitchell is a reporter for the Blue Mountain Eagle. Contact him at steven@bmeagle.com or 541-575-0710.

