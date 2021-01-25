Grant County administered 166 vaccines last week.
“It was a busy week,” Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County public health administrator, said in an email Monday.
Lindsay said the county received an additional 100 vaccines and that a bulk of those doses will go to people in Phase 1a of the state’s vaccine sequencing plan.
Additionally, Lindsay said, some educators did not get vaccinated in the previous vaccination event.
She said the county has determined that they need to set some doses aside for people who received their first dose in one county but move to Grant County and need to get their second dose in the county.
She said the remaining doses would go to those who are 80 years old and over, per the sequencing.
She said the county intends to have shots in that group’s arms by the end of this week or early next week.
As the county inoculates 100 more residents, Lindsay said her staff is also focusing on receiving and getting the booster shots to those who received their first dose.
“I do not know when we will receive additional doses,” she said.
Wait list established
The Blue Mountain Hospital District and the Grant County Health Department have established a COVID-19 vaccine wait list.
A joint press release from the health department and hospital Thursday announced that those interested in the vaccine could email vaccine@ccsemail.org.
The press release said to include name, date of birth, phone number, mailing address, and interest in receiving the vaccine, and that they will send a confirmation email back within 48 hours.
The hospital and health department said they would work off the list to get people in for the vaccine until they received additional shipments.
“We will need to continue to do this for the near future until the vaccine is more widely available,” the press release said.
If someone is unable to email, they may call the health department at 541-575-0429 or Strawberry Wilderness Clinic at 541-575-0404 and be added to the master list, according to the press release.
However, email is the preferred method of contact as heavy call volume has made it challenging to handle their daily duties.
The hospital and health department said they must follow Oregon Health Authority and the Vaccine Advisory Committee guidelines.
“At this time, the prior groups are health care workers, Long Term Care Facility residents, education systems, first responders, and individuals aged 65 and older (with the highest priority given to those who are oldest in this group),” the release states.
Cases this week
Grant County has seen three more positive COVID-19 cases since Jan. 20, according to the health department.
Oregon Health Authority reported 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday. Oregon’s total number of cases is 138,168, and the total number of COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic is 1,880.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of cases nationwide is just over 25 million with over 420,000 deaths.
