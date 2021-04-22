Grant School District 3 schools are returning to on-site education on April 26.
Superintendent Bret Uptmor said they have been monitoring the COVID-19 data on a daily basis and reviewed current information with the Grant County Health Department Thursday morning.
The local health authorities were supportive of the school's decision to move back to on-site instruction for Humbolt Elementary and Grant Union Junior/Senior High School.
"We know the five days of school in a (distance learning) platform created anxiety for both staff, students and parents," Uptmor said in a press release. "We want to thank each of you for your work to address the outbreak of COVID in our community."
Uptmor continues to ask the community for help by doing the following:
∙ Wear masks indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing cannot be maintained.
∙ Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
∙ Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
∙ Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
∙ Stay home if you feel ill.
