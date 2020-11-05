Grant Union High School and Humbolt Elementary are closing their doors.
Grant School District 3 made the decision today for Grant Union High School and Humbolt Elementary to transition to comprehensive distance learning according to a press release from the district.
The press release from the school district said they have two confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Humbolt elementary as case numbers rise in the county. On Monday, Nov. 9, students at Grant Union High School and Humbolt elementary will transition to distance learning.
Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor said the schools will anticipate reopening on Nov. 30 if the number of cases go down.
"We are looking at this through the lens of keeping staff and students safe," Uptmor said. "We are also looking at this through the lens of making sure we're back on site as quick as we can because we know for a lot of our students, that's the best source of education they have."
Uptmor said that last night the district received a call from the Grant County Health Department that confirmed there were positive cases of COVID-19 at Humbolt Elementary.
"At that point, I was in a spot where I needed to make sure we're safely operating our schools and if we have a case that's in our schools that's where we need to step back, close the schools down and wait for this to pass..." Uptmor said. "...I say wait for the cases to die back down and we anticipate we'll be back inside on Nov. 30 unless we continue to see the community spread of COVID."
Uptmor said he appreciates the school board for supporting his recommendations, the staff for their work preparing for this situation and for families and the support they give the district.
