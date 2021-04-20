Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and Humbolt Elementary transitioned to distance learning on April 19 because of an uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Grant School District 3 Superintendent Bret Uptmor said they are targeting April 26 as a return date for in-class sessions, but this is contingent on the district’s evaluation of the COVID-19 situation on April 22 to see if the date would need to be extended.
Grant Union Junior/Senior High School sporting events are also canceled this week.
Uptmor told the Eagle April 16 that Seneca will remain open for in-class lessons.
“During the time of distance learning, the district along with the health department will monitor cases for community spread,” Uptmor said in the release. “Opening our schools for onsite instruction will be announced as it is determined safe for our students and staff to return. Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School and Humbolt have prepared for the delivery of instruction remotely.”
On April 13, Uptmor said 44% of students at Grant Union Junior/Senior High School and 16% of students at Humbolt Elementary were on quarantine.
The Grant County Health Department began considering the two-week pause for the district with the percentage of students on quarantine.
“We have a great appreciation for parents and their willingness to work with us and getting students the material they need at home through this process again,” Uptmor said.
The school district will continue providing breakfast and lunch Mondays through Thursdays. The program is for all children 18 years old and younger in the community.
The school will prepare meals based on last November’s student counts. If somebody did not participate last fall, call and leave a message at 541-575-1799 to participate in the food service program.
The breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup from 9-9:30 a.m. at Humbolt Elementary, the Seventh Street Complex by the pond, the bowling alley parking lot and the Mt. Vernon Park.
“We appreciate your understanding and patience through this change,” Uptmor said. “The process of taking in information and making safe decisions will continue, and our school will get back to onsite quickly and only with safety in mind.”
No other school districts in Grant County announced closures as of April 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.