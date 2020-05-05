In the weeks since the Small Business Administration rolled out its lending program there have been significant implementation challenges.
Big companies like the Los Angeles Lakers, Ruth’s Chris, and Shake Shack are being awarded massive loans, only to return them after public pressure.
Banks are putting concierge clients and those with high-powered lobbyists at the front of the line.
And, Trump-connected businesses are raking in the dough.
At the same time, too many small businesses that are the backbone of our communities are not getting the help they need. Without additional help, I fear that many will not open their doors again.
When the Senate returns to Washington next week, help for the truly small businesses needs to be high on the priority list.
The good news is there is a simple solution to this crisis. Small businesses need an influx of cash.
The latest research from Pew shows that the typical American business employs 11 workers earning an average of about $41,000 per year. These businesses don’t have the cash flow to survive for more than a few months and many may not want to take on more debt through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Giving small businesses cash is a simple proposal that would fill the gaps left by the Paycheck Protection Program and give these small businesses a fighting chance.
One significant problem with the PPP program is that, while laudable, its requirement that 75 percent of loans be spent on payroll is not practical for all small businesses.
One Oregon small business — 1188 Brewing Company in John Day — illustrates this perfectly.
Shannon Adair and her family own Grant County’s first modern-day brewery. Shannon closed the brewery in March and was forced to lay off her workers.
Obtaining a PPP loan requires hiring her workers back — possibly before it is safe — but with the brewery closed there are no tips to be made and nothing for them to do.
Bars and restaurants are expected to be among the last businesses to reopen and when they do, will operate at a reduced capacity. Maintaining a pre-pandemic payroll throughout the crisis is simply not practical.
In addition, PPP does not cover the significant start-up costs associated with re-opening 1188 Brewing Company. Shannon will need to restock — she can’t save their craft beers and fresh food for months and months down the road.
And this is not a problem limited to businesses like bars and brewpubs. Retailers will also have significant start-up costs when they reopen — they can’t sell their winter inventory in the summer.
Cash assistance would supplement the loans provided by PPP and refundable retention credit to maintain payroll to help small businesses stay afloat. It could be used for those non-payroll expenses like paying rent and restocking inventory that every small business owner needs to meet.
The small business rescue package I introduced with Sen. Ben Cardin in March included direct cash payments, as well as the retention credit to maintain payroll.
While the retention credit was included in the CARES Act, the Trump administration did not support direct cash assistance, but a month of economic pain and implementation headaches should force President Trump to reconsider a simple, straightforward proposal that won’t get caught up in banks’ red tape.
Under our proposal, small businesses with $1 million or less in gross receipts and 50 or fewer employees will receive a check equal to 30 percent of the gross receipts reported in a previous year, up to $75,000. Pew data show that this threshold would cover 74% of American companies with paid employees and it could always be adjusted if needed.
Small businesses owners like Shannon would also not be caught up in the mad dash to get to the front of the PPP line. The IRS would make these payments automatically based on the previous year’s tax return data.
While there have been headaches, the IRS has done a competent job getting payments out to individuals and with additional support could do the same for businesses.
Nearly two months into this crisis it is clear that Congress has not done enough to help small businesses weather the storm. We can fix that with cash payments.
