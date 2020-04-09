The COVID-19 situation is evolving.
Projections from health researchers show that there is “strong evidence that measures currently in place in Oregon are reducing transmission,” according to the latest models. The most recent data suggest that current physical distancing measures could cut transmission rates between 50%-70% if Oregonians maintain physical distancing into early May.
We have been using the term “social distancing” to describe staying 6 feet apart from others. Following the World Health Organization, we are now using the term “physical distancing” because it more clearly describes keeping physically separated from others – 6 feet apart. Physical distancing can prevent the virus from transferring to others, but it’s important that we keep our social and community connections. We encourage people to maintain social connection in ways that still maintain physical distance by connecting with each other through the internet and by phone. We are all better at managing stress when we stay connected with our friends and people we love.
In light of the CDC’s new guidance on homemade masks or cloth face coverings, Oregon Health Authority is reminding Oregonians that staying home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others continues to be the most important thing all of us can do to stay healthy and keep others healthy.
People are wondering if homemade masks can help prevent the spread of COVID19. Homemade masks are not known to be effective in protecting the wearer against infection. Therefore, OHA does NOT recommend that healthcare personnel wear these masks when taking care of sick patients. Medical masks should be reserved for health care providers who are on the front lines working with patients who are most likely to have COVID-19. We have had shortages of those masks – and it’s critically important that our health care workers have the equipment they need to do their jobs.
However, if cloth masks are worn by a sick person, particularly with respiratory symptoms such as coughing or sneezing, they could reduce the spread of the virus. Homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect against COVID-19 is unknown. The use of cloth face coverings may reduce the spread of virus and help prevent those who have the virus but do not have symptoms from passing it to others. Still, the most effective means of preventing the spread of COVID-19 is staying home and avoiding all non-essential contact with others.
It can be difficult to locate a mask or face covering; if you are unable to locate one, you can make your own using the instructions at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
There are instructions for making masks or face coverings with or without sewing.
Together we can minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our most vulnerable community members and help ensure our health systems will work for all of us when we need it most.
We appreciate your help in this effort.
