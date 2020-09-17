Grant County Health Department officials said two new COVID-19 cases reported by the Oregon Health Authority were actually not within Grant County.
The Oregon Health Authority reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Grant County Thursday, but according to Kimberly Lindsay, the county's health administrator, those cases were from outside of the county. Lindsay said the total number of Grant County cases remains at eight.
OHA reported 215 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state total to 30,060.
The Health Department, according to its website, encourages all residents to do the following:
• Wear mask indoors and wear a mask outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea
Anyone who has these symptoms should call 211 or the health department at 541-575-0429.
