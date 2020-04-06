The Blue Mountain Hospital District has created a separate Emergency Department entrance for patients with respiratory symptoms.
All patients will go to the triage tent outside the emergency room from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those with respiratory symptoms will be taken through a respiratory entrance to negative-pressure rooms where health care providers can provide a triage assessment, said Lori Lane, district health information manager.
Lane said those without respiratory symptoms will be taken through the regular emergency room entrance.
Lane said from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. patients will be directed to the normal emergency room entrance where a health care worker will perform a triage assessment for respiratory symptoms and direct those patients to the appropriate area for care.
“I have been impressed by all the hard work and long hours the staff has been putting in to be prepared,” Lane said.
Lane said the hospital has signage out to direct patients to the tent.
Severely ill COVID-19 patients need help with their breathing, which is done by inserting a tube through the mouth and then into the airway so that a patient can be placed on a ventilator, Lane said. The procedure requires airborne isolation using a negative-pressure room, an isolation technique used to prevent cross-contamination.
Lane reminded patients with respiratory symptoms to call before arriving to reduce the chances of spreading the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.