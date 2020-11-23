It will be at least another week of distance learning for many Grant County students.
Grant School District Superintendent Bret Uptmor said Humbolt Elementary School and Grant Union Junior-Senior High School will remain on comprehensive distance learning until at least Dec. 7.
Uptmor said the district will reevaluate COVID-19 test positivity rates on Dec. 3 to determine whether on-site instruction will be allowed the week of Dec. 7.
He said the county continues to have a high positivity rate.
Seneca Elementary School will continue with on-site teaching, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.