The second week of distance learning continues for many schools in Grant County, with each school implementing the program the best way possible for their area.
While Seneca School and Humbolt Elementary are two schools within the same school district and about a 30-minute drive from each other, the schools have taken different approaches to distance learning.
Connectivity has been the biggest difference with Seneca. Dana McLean, the Seneca head teacher, said much of the work has had to be done through packets, rather than online.
“We are doing the same as (Humbolt Elementary), and most of our stuff is done through packets,” McLean said. “We don’t have the internet capacity to do anything online right now since it is very slow up here.”
Packets are being delivered to students each week, and parents are doing a great job adjusting to the changes, according to McLean.
At Humbolt Elementary, a current priority is to provide devices to students with internet access, said Humbolt Principal Darbie Dennison. Dennison said a challenge they noticed is that they didn’t have many portable devices that were compatible with the programs needed for distance learning.
“We’re still doing a blended approach of online as well as sending packets to pretty much every student,” Dennison said. “I have to say the staff at Humbolt have just been phenomenal in this whole process. Our instructional assistants have come in and are putting packets together and getting them delivered, and our teachers have spent many additional hours contacting parents and getting kids online and setting up Google Classroom.”
A common challenge between Humbolt and Seneca has been with parents feeling overwhelmed with the changes.
“Parents have been very willing to do (the extra work), and I have heard a few parents that are pretty overwhelmed with all the work, but they are willing to step it up and have a schedule for their kid,” McLean said.
Staff at Seneca have made conference calls with parents to follow up and see how things are going.
Dennison said another challenge for parents is coming up with a system that focuses on each child, not just those in high school.
“A little concern for us at the elementary is that parents that have kids in high school are really focused on getting those kids to do what needs to be done — I think because they’re concerned about credits — and putting us elementary kids a little behind,” Dennison said. “I think maybe it’s just a matter of meeting them where they are, and as we move along they’ll come up with a good system at home, and it’ll work out.”
