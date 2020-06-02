Grant County’s interim Emergency Management Coordinator and Emergency Operations Center Incident Commander Dave Dobler has resigned from those positions, according to County Commissioner Sam Palmer.
Dobler told the Eagle he planned to stay on as search and rescue coordinator and as a deputy sheriff, and he plans to continue serving as interim emergency management coordinator until the position is filled.
County Human Resources Manager Laurie Wright said the county court told her to advertise the job in the newspaper, and she posted the opening on the county’s website.
County Judge Scott Myers said May 27 that he had not seen anything regarding Dobler’s resignation.
Palmer said he had two emails from Dobler regarding his resignation.
Palmer said Dobler is leaving the position to avoid losing his law enforcement certifications.
The county appointed Dobler as incident commander of the county’s response to the coronavirus on March 6, during a special session of county court at the recommendation of Grant County Sheriff Glenn Palmer.
Ted Williams, the county’s former emergency management coordinator, resigned after the session, and Dobler was moved into the role of interim emergency management coordinator.
Sheriff Palmer and Undersheriff Zach Mobley were at the May 27 Grant County Court session at Commissioner Palmer’s request to share their thoughts on the recruitment process of a new coordinator.
