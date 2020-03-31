The “stay home” order created a rise in internet use due to people working at home, playing video games, streaming the latest shows and more, but local internet providers say their services are running as intended.
Oregon Telephone Corporation General Manager DeeDee Kluser said OTC Connections has not experienced an internet slow down or people getting kicked off the server, thanks to a big enough backbone in the community that can support the demand.
“We constantly monitor our usage every day, and we have all different kinds of graphs that show us where we’re at,” Kluser said. “Because we have redundant routes, we can load balance, we can shift traffic or we can call a provider and get more if we need to ... We are prepared to add capacity as necessary.”
OTC works have seen an uptick in complaints from parents stating their connection is slower than usual. Kluser said, with more people home and more devices connected to the network, household internet speeds can slow.
OTC can check the connection and see the usage and how many devices are connected to the router. Families with 15 megabit per second connection plans would usually be fine before the stay-at-home order, she said, but with more devices connected at the same time, they compete for limited bandwidth.
“Some parents are concerned and say, ‘Well, we work from home now, and it seems like our internet is terribly slow,’” Kluser said. “We (OTC) get on and then tell them ‘Well, you’ve got an Xbox, four iPads, three phones and two laptops connected, so probably that 15 mbps connection isn’t enough under these circumstances.’”
If customers are not interested in increasing their bandwidth, adjustments can be made at home to accommodate the increase in use. Monitoring and turning off devices such as game consoles, which are the top devices for taking bandwidth, and planning on how to best use the available bandwidth can help minimize slowdowns at home.
“As a rule of thumb, we say that each device takes about 5 megabits of capacity so we use simple math like that to help customers make changes,” Kluser said. “We have worked with a lot of folks this week and explained that everybody is going to need to make choices for their home.”
Kluser said every connection is unique to the home so a neighbor’s usage would not affect a personal connection. An overall network slowdown would occur if OTC did not have the capacity to meet the demand.
“OTC was prepared for this when we didn’t even know it was coming,” Kluser said. “We had a robust backbone, and we were prepared to take on people who wanted the increased bandwidth, but we never dreamed that it would be because of a COVID-19 situation.”
CenturyLink has made adjustments regarding payments, according to Mark Molzen, a CenturyLink spokesman.
“In light of COVID-19, we have suspended our data usage limits on consumer and small business services. We will waive late fees and will not terminate service to these customers through May 12, 2020,” said Molzen.
Molzen also said the CenturyLink network is performing at its normal high standard, and even with the rise, the demand is being met.
“With the increased demand for connectivity, collaboration and content, the CenturyLink network is running at its normal high standard,” said Molzen.
Blue Mountain Digital Office Manager Tammy McKenna said there have been no complaints at the moment and that their service has been running like normal.
