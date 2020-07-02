Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of June, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 59.4 degrees, which was 2.1 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 74.1 degrees, which was 3.5 degrees below normal. The highest was 91 degrees on June 24. Low temperatures averaged 44.6 degrees, which was 0.8 degrees below normal. The lowest was 39 degrees on June 4.
On one day, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.79 inches during June, which was 0.36 inches above normal. Measurable precipitation was received on 13 days with the heaviest, 0.57 inches, reported on June 16.
Precipitation this year has reached 8.86 inches, which is 1.14 inches above normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 9.60 inches, which is 1.70 inches below normal.
The outlook for July from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for below-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during July are 88.2 degrees and normal lows are 49.6 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.60 inches.
