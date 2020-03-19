The Grant County Sheriff's office announced adjustments are being made due to concerns with COVID-19.
Their patrol service will see little to no change, according their press release, but they have closed the office to public entry. Call 541-575-1131 to report issues if possible, and patrol staff will have the option to handle some issues over the phone.
Concealed handgun permits and fingerprinting are suspended for now, but Sheriff Glenn Palmer is working with other law enforcement agencies to see if permits can be considered valid until the office is open again.
The Grant County Jail has also suspended all visits and will be adding additional time for telephone use in the meantime. Attorney-client visits are also asked to use phone consultations when possible. People were asked to use PayPal to put money on the books for an inmate.
The John Day Police Department is also taking precautions to keep their officers healthy so they can continue service. They are not allowing the public into their office at this time to maintain a sterile environment.
Prior to the rise of COVID-19, a priority for Chief Mike Durr was face-to-face contact from law enforcement when they would receive a complaint, but now they are looking at taking care of complaints over the phone when possible. The department will continue with regular patrol and continue their work.
