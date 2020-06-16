Grant County Oregon Extension Office/4-H is working on modified plans to hold livestock auctions and youth activities that work within the Phase 2 state guidelines, 4-H Coordinator Bonni Booth said Monday.
The plan, once complete, will go to the Emergency Operations Center for approval. The EOC will then forward the plan to Gov. Kate Brown’s office for review, Booth said. Booth, who stepped into the position in early April, said the information coming from the state “fluctuates,” and they will “adapt accordingly” should the plan need to be revised.
Under Brown’s Phase 2 guidelines, gatherings of up to 50 people can take place indoors, up from 25 from in Phase 1, and outdoor gatherings can have up to 100 people. Booth said the guidelines regarding the 100-person capacity is ambiguous, at best.
“If you read the governor’s guidelines, it’s kind of up to interpretation,” she said.
Booth said the organizers are doing their best to navigate through the complexities and moving goalposts of the governor’s guidelines.
“I think times like this create new ideas and thoughts and innovative, creative methods to creating alternatives, and it’s definitely a learning opportunity for youth,” said Booth.
The EOC, Fair Board members, Grant County commissioners, the 4-H Extension team and Grant County FFA advisors made the decision to begin drafting the plan in May, according to a post on the Grant County Oregon Extension Office/4-H Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.