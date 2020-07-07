To the Editor:
Let's get something straight at the outset. I don't like wearing a mask anytime. They are uncomfortable, they make my glasses steam up and I feel like an idiot with one on. I also don't think that wearing a mask will protect me from the coronavirus. The data do not support that.
Does the virus scare me? No more than the fact that I'm going to die soon anyway. I can live with that, and I can live wearing a mask.
What scares me more is the idea that I might get sick and spread the disease to someone else and they die or are injured for life by it. I don't want that on my conscience.
So I will reluctantly wear the mask. It's not a big deal. I wear a seat belt. I don't drink and drive. I follow my doctor's advice (mostly), and I care about my neighbors. That is what wearing a mask comes down to. It's not a matter of defending my constitutional rights. It is a matter of loving my neighbor. And that is the second highest commandment of the Lord. So when I am forced to put that mask on, I think of the sacrifice he made for me and say amen!
Jef Bryant
Prairie City
