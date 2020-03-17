As Grant County classrooms sit empty in the coming weeks, school officials and staff are ensuring that students have access to food and opportunities to learn as the coronavirus spreads and state officials say indefinite closures are a real possibility.
“I know this is a difficult time for our families and staff,” Grant School District 3 Superintendent Bret Uptmor said. “This is a time that is unprecedented in our schools.”
Uptmor said he wants students and parents to know the district is diligently working on finding alternative solutions to give students equal access to education during the closure.
“In the coming days, ODE will be providing a compilation of possible resources for school districts that may be helpful to support student learning and family and community engagement while schools are closed,” Uptmor said. “Many of the answers people are searching for have not been determined or guidance is getting refined and distributed as accurate answers are available.”
Uptmor said the district is sifting through the ever-changing guidance on social distancing and crowd limitations. For that reason, the school board canceled the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 18.
Also, he said, the school district is suspending all related travel for conferences and meetings.
He said the state should have additional guidelines that that will direct future board meetings.
Uptmor said the facilities at Grant Union, the gym and the field, are closed for use during the school closure.
Grant School District students can pick up breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday, March 30 and March 31 at the designated locations and times:
• Seneca, lunch at 11:30 a.m.
• Humbolt, breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and lunch at noon.
• The Seventh Street Complex, breakfast at 7:45 a.m and lunch at 12:20 p.m.
• The bowling alley parking lot, breakfast at 7:50 a.m. and lunch at 12:25 p.m.
• Mt. Vernon Park, breakfast at 8:20 p.m. and lunch at 12:20 p.m.
Prairie City School District students can pick up boxed meals from 9-10 a.m Monday through Thursday, March 30 and March 31 at the school.
Monument School District Administrative Assistant Shawna Schafer said the district will provide hot lunches to go for students at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, March 30 and March 31 at the school. She said they are also giving breakfast to take home for the following day.
Long Creek Superintendent Carl Coghill said there always challenges when there is a school closure.
“It comes down to how do we educate these kids when they’re not in the building,” said Coghill.
He said roughly 15-20% of the students have an internet connection, and if they do it is questionable. He said that some of the staff might not have access to the internet as well.
“It is a matter of solving things one at a time and passing along information as it comes along,” Coghill said.
Coghill said he has reached out to students and their families to see if the school can drop off breakfast or lunch to students and families during the school closure.
Dayville Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick said her staff sent students home with food baskets on Friday after the governor’s announcement.
Hedrick said the timing of the closure will make it to where students will miss just four days of school.
“We are hoping to just miss four days,” Hedrick said.
Hedrick said the teachers sent students home with things to do in the meantime.
