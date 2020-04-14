As the new coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the healthcare system and economy, half of all Americans, according to an April 2 poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, reported that worry or stress related to the global pandemic is having a negative impact on their mental health.
Traumatic events such as a serious illness, a significant loss of income or the death of a loved one rank high among the most stressful experiences that people endure, according to a study from the National Institutes of Health.
Meanwhile, traditional face-to-face mental health services rapidly shift to telehealth. The state Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, which regulates the commercial insurance industry, and the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees Medicaid, loosened telehealth regulations as the COVID-19 outbreak rages across the state.
In Grant County, mental health services via phone and internet have never been more accessible.
“We were lucky enough to have a remote platform in place before COVID-19 popped up,” said Thad Labhart, clinical director for Community Counseling Solutions.
Labhart said the platform came to CCS through secondary grant funding 16-18 months ago and that 95% of clients are being seen via the telehealth platform.
“We are trying to mitigate folks coming in at all and trying to find alternatives to have contact with them for their health and our staff’s health,” Labhart said.
Labhart said the drug and alcohol rehabilitation groups have moved to individual, remote sessions. He said CCS is in the process of bringing on a virtual group meeting platform.
He said the state has rolled back restrictions to urinalysis collection for those in mandated drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
While Labhart said he was not sure whether 12-step support groups were meeting via online platforms, he said people can go to mystrength.com for information on drug and alcohol support groups and for additional information about mental illness.
Labhart said the effects of the virus and its implications on the collective mental health of the community are “speculative.”
“We really don’t know because it is all very new,” Labhart said.
However, he said absent COVID-19, he wants people to know that CCS can be a local resource for them.
A barrier that Labhart said he addresses any time he talks to the media or partners in the community is the stigma that surrounds mental illness.
“Stigma is a huge barrier, particularly in a small town, where we know our neighbors and people have fears about being judged for coming in,” Labhart said.
Before COVID-19, Labhart said that providers would meet some clients away from the office, be it their home, a coffee shop or remotely.
“What better time to utilize our platforms where you can do it much more privately and on your own time and dime,” Labhart said.
Labhart said he wants people who are curious to know more about therapy that there is no commitment on their part to meet with a provider over the phone, online or in person.
“There is no commitment; if you want to reach out and talk to somebody and kind of gauge what it might be like and ask questions, we’ll gladly have a conversation before we dive into a full assessment and a recommendation,” Labhart said. “We can make it what you want.”
Social isolation and loneliness
While Oregon Health Authority officials said social distancing measures put in place by Gov. Kate Brown seem to be slowing the spread of the virus, they run the risk of exacerbating social isolation and loneliness, a health problem particularly hardest on older adults and people with preexisting health conditions and disabilities.
In a 2019 report by the Rural Health Research Center, rural communities have stronger communities than their urban counterparts, rural communities have become more socially isolated in recent years as rural economies declined and young people moved away.
Sharon Kuehn, the manager of CCS’s helpline, the peer-to-peer David Romprey Oregon Warmline, said the support line has seen considerable uptick in call volume within the last two weeks, from an average of 85 calls a day to 200.
Kuehn said as the number of positive cases in the state continued to climb, she pulled Warmline operators together to ask how the calls were going. They said there was nothing out of the ordinary. But then, two weeks into the crisis, there were all kinds of concerns surrounding the outbreak.
Kuehn said the calls ranged from people who were concerned about catching the virus, or someone they care about getting the virus, to low-income folks concerned about losing their job.
The Warmline, staffed by people with various life experiences — mental illness, addictions, hospitalizations, thoughts of suicide, loneliness, and economic challenges — are there to relate to people as an equal.
“The Warmline defines a peer as an equal,” Labhart said. “The folks that are staffing that are not master’s level clinicians. They’re people with lived experience that have specific training to our organization. Relationship building, listening and empathy — it is really a support line and not a therapy line.”
Kuehn said the phone operators are there to be interested in the caller’s story and are not there to tell a person what to do.
“We strive to do the opposite,” said Kuehn. “The caller is just thinking things through along with you and often that is the best way to relate.”
Kuehn said that Intentional Peer Support, the model used to operate the Warmline, focuses on creating connections, identifying and validating the world view and story of others and remaining mutual in support of one another to foster trust in the relationship. From there, the goal is to move toward a story or something they want instead of trying to avoid what they do not want.
“It is about moving from fear and instead to a sense of hope and possibility,” said Kuehn.
