People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks in most places.
Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that Oregon would be following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control stating individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing.
"Oregonians now have a choice of how to protect themselves and others from COVID-19: Either get vaccinated, or continue wearing a mask and following physical distancing requirements," Brown said Thursday in a statement.
The CDC listed a few exceptions where masks are still recommended, including public transportation, hospitals, health care clinics, correctional facilities and long-term care facilities, and Brown said masks and social distancing were still required in those places.
Brown said school guidelines were not changing this school year and that she expects students and staff to continue wearing masks and social distancing.
She said people who are immuno-compromised should continue to follow the recommendations of their health care providers.
Brown said the Oregon Health Authority will be providing updated guidance for businesses, employers and others to allow the option of lifting masking requirements after verifying vaccination status.
"Some businesses may prefer to simply continue operating under the current guidance for now, rather than worrying about verifying vaccination status, and that's fine," she said.
Visit covidvaccine.oregon.gov for more information and resources.
