Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said it is not the role of his office to enforce the mandate that people wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
McKinley said in a statement Friday his office has been receiving many inquiries about the recent mandates from the governor's office.
"The Grant County Sheriff Office is not the Enforcement Division for the Oregon Health Authority," McKinley said in the statement. "OHA has their own guidelines and personnel. The Grant County Sheriff Office is not enforcing the mask mandate, this is not our role."
McKinley advised people who are sick to stay home to avoid spreading the illness and to contact their medical providers for advice.
He encouraged people to leave if they believe a place is unsafe or if they are uncomfortable.
"Do not frequent that location," he said.
McKinley noted that harassment and trespassing are crimes. He said, if a customer in a business is asked to leave and refuses to do so, report it, and it will be investigated as any other criminal allegations would be.
"Please respect others' rights and views," he said. "Just because you believe one way does not mean others do."
