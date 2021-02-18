Frigid weather has delayed the county's vaccine shipment and has prompted the health department to cancel Monday's vaccine clinic for the 70 and older group and those in 75 older group on the waiting list.
In a Thursday email, Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County County public health administrator, said she had not received an estimated time of when the shipment would arrive.
Lindsay said the health department hopes to be able to reschedule the clinic later in the week.
"Unfortunately, the weather event in the south has impacted our vaccine shipment for this week," she said. "Our doses are sitting in Memphis, and there is no ETA on when they will ship."
