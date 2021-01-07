Nine more Grant County residents tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release Thursday, the Grant County Health Department said the new people infected with the virus live within the John Day, Monument, Seneca, and Kimberly ZIP codes.
The uptick in cases led Monument School District officials to move their students to distance learning "out of an abundance of caution," according to Monument School District Superintendent Laura Thomas. Two confirmed cases were reported at the school, along with a presumptive case.
The school will remain on distance learning the week of Jan. 11, she said.
"In the coming week the district will work closely with the Grant County Health Department to determine when it is appropriate to return students to in-person instruction," Thomas said.
The health department encourages all residents to take the following precautions:
• Wear masks indoors and outdoors if 6 feet of distancing can not be maintained.
• Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cover mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.
• Stay home when feeling ill.
After someone contracts COVID-19, if they develop symptoms, they will usually appear within 14 days, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.
The Grant County Health Department urges anyone exhibiting these symptoms to call 211 or 541-575-0429.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.