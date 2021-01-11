Nineteen people in Grant County have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 6.
The jump in cases in Monument led school district officials to move students to distance learning “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Monument School District Superintendent Laura Thomas. Two cases were confirmed at the school, and another case was “presumptive.”
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County public health administrator, said the the school district and the community had been proactive about working with the health department.
“There was a good awareness and understanding on the school’s part,” she said.
The health department offered drive-up testing in the Monument School parking lot on Tuesday past press time.
As of Jan. 11, the county has had 190 COVID-19 infections and remains in the lower risk category.
According to an Oregon Health Authority report, the number of people being hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the county’s Region 7 is at 46 as of Friday. The report stated that six people with COVID-19 were in an intensive care unit, and five were on ventilators.
At St. Charles Hospital in Bend, 36 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized as of Monday. Seven of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.
St. Charles reported they had given 4,493 vaccines.
On Monday, there were 939 new and presumptive cases reported in the state, and upwards of 126,000 total positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to OHA.
State health officials reported 10 new deaths Monday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of cases nationwide since Jan. 21 is just over 22 million.
