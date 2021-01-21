Doors at Monument School District will reopen Monday, Jan. 25.
The district worked closely with the Grant County Health Department to determine that students will return to on-site learning after two weeks of distance learning.
"Being able to resume in-person instruction is very exciting," said Monument Superintendent Laura Thomas. "None of us went into education to sit behind computer screens or instruct students over the phone. We all missed the energy and excitement the students bring to the atmosphere of the school."
Thomas said she and the Grant County Health Department looked at the case counts in the community when making the decision to reopen.
"While we wanted the students back in the school as soon as possible, we didn’t want to do it at the health risk of students, families, staff or the community," Thomas said.
Thomas said when the district needed to transition to distance learning, they took plans they already had, made a few adjustments and transitioned into a distance learning model the next day. She said the transition was smooth and the whole process seemed to work great for students, families and staff members alike.
"I want to thank the students, families and staff for their dedication to our students’ education," Thomas said. "Without these three groups working together, our distance learning model would not have worked as well as it did. Without the continued partnership from families, staff,and the community, we could not do all we do for the students."
