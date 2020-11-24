More help is available for Grant County’s small businesses that are still reeling from the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stephanie LeQuieu, Grant County rural venture catalyst with Oregon RAIN, said the Grant County Small Business Stabilization Project is open, and businesses can receive $2,500. Applications are available at communitylendingworks.org.
LeQuieu said a fifth round of funding from Business Oregon opened up on Monday to Eastern Oregon-based businesses. This round of funding, she said, is for businesses that received federal funding, including Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act small business loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
Businesses with up to 100 employees are able to apply if they were either forced to shut down by state order or can demonstrate a 25% drop in gross revenue in a given month between March and August of 2020, compared to the same month 2019.
More information is available at oregon4biz.com/Coronavirus-Information/ESBA.
Grant County Economic Development Director Tory Stinnett said farmers impacted by the pandemic can apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program with the U.S. Department of Agriculture until Dec. 11 at farmers.gov/cfap.
Stinnett said small businesses and child care providers can request free personal protective equipment and other supplies at supplyconnector.org/states/oregon/free-ppe.
County Commissioner and Prairie City Mayor Jim Hamsher said Community LendingWorks, Grant County and Prairie City are offering $25,000 in emergency grant funding to Prairie City businesses.
Eligible businesses must have been either forced to close due to the pandemic or experienced at least a 25% reduction in revenue in any month between March 2020 to August 2020, compared to the same month in 2019; have 25 or fewer employees at the end of 2019; and be located within the city limits of Prairie City.
Prairie City is also offering residents relief help with utility expenses related to COVID-19.
