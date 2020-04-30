For avid mushroom pickers, spring truly begins when friendly fungi return to the forest.
Personal-use mushroom picking is free and does not require a permit or payment under the legal limits, which authorizes an individual to harvest, possess or transport less than a gallon in Oregon and less than five gallons in Washington. These free mushrooms are only available for personal consumption and cannot be sold, bartered or given away.
Those seeking to pick more than the free personal-use limit are considered commercial gatherers. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, forest supervisors on the Malheur, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman national forests have postponed the issuance of commercial mushroom permits until 2021. Many commercial operations involve large crews that travel and camp together, which presents a social distancing challenge during the pandemic.
National forest officials urge visitors to understand and follow state health orders for Oregon, Washington and Idaho. At this time, all national forest developed recreation sites — including campgrounds, trailhead facilities, picnic areas, rental cabins, Sno-Parks and boat ramps — are temporarily closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. While many forest roads, trails and areas remain open to the public, visitors are strongly urged to practice social distancing. Mushroom picking is not permitted in any botanical area, research area or in other areas closed by the Forest Service, including developed recreation sites.
To help care for the land while picking mushrooms:
• Carry your mushrooms in a net bag, allowing mushrooms to spread their spores for future production.
• Give wild animals plenty of space, and leave newborns alone.
• Practice “leave no trace” ethics, and take your trash home with you.
• Report any violations promptly to the Forest Service.
Many forest roads are still not accessible due to mud and snow. Traveling on wet mountain roads and terrain can be dangerous and cause illegal resource damage. Further, temporary road and area closures may still be in effect in last year's wildfire areas where unsafe conditions, such as hazard trees, are still being mitigated. Contact your local ranger district office for up-to-date information on road conditions and current closures.
Be sure to tell a friend or family member where you are going and when you expect to return.
Keep in mind that many wild mushroom varieties are poisonous. When in doubt, just throw it out! It is the responsibility of the picker to properly identify a mushroom and determine whether it is edible. There are many guide books available to assist with identification. The local library, county agricultural extension office and local mycological society are good sources of information.
Mushroom pickers and hunters often contact national forest offices to learn where prescribed burning occurred last year. For everyone’s convenience, those locations are now identified in an online prescribed fire map for the Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman national forests.
