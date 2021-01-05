Grant County has not reported a new COVID-19 since Dec. 29, according to the county’s health department.
The county continues to remain in the low-risk category for Oregon restrictions.
As of Jan. 4, the Oregon Health Authority reported that in Grant County’s Region 7, shared with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Lake and Wheeler counties, 50 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized.
OHA’s report said 12 of those people were in intensive care units while nine were on ventilators. Two staffed ICU beds are available while 54 non-ICU hospital beds are available.
At St. Charles Hospital in Bend, 34 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized as of Jan. 4, up from 29 last week. Ten of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, up from eight last week, and seven are on ventilators.
St. Charles reported they had administered 2,290 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Blue Mountain Hospital District Director of Emergency Medical Services Rebekah Rand said the hospital has used about 50% of its initial allocation of vaccines and has been assured a shipment of the second dose for already vaccinated people will arrive before the second vaccination date arrives.
“We are finding that as our employees see their team members experience mild to no side effects, additional employees continue to come forward with interest in receiving the vaccine,” she said. “Thus far, we have not seen any severe side effects of the vaccine.”
Rand said the hospital is strategically staggering vaccinations to avoid unnecessary impacts to the workforce.
Grant County, as of Jan. 4, vaccinated 39 people, according to OHA’s webpage. The county vaccinated 17 of those people on Dec. 31.
Statewide, 51,275 vaccines have been given.
In neighboring Baker County, OHA reports that 64 people have received the vaccine while Malheur County has vaccinated 95 people as of Monday.
On Sunday, there were 1,421 new and presumptive cases reported in the state, and upwards of 118,000 total positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to OHA.
State health officials reported eight new deaths Sunday.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of cases nationwide since Jan. 21 is just over 20 million.
