OHA has announced funding opportunities for community-based organizations throughout the state of Oregon to support three areas of work as part of the COVID-19 response.
CBOs are central to the success of this work to integrate methods, tactics and strategies that are most responsive to the needs of people of color, people with disabilities, immigrant and refugee communities, tribes, migrant and seasonal farm workers and LGBTQIA+ communities.
The specific work areas include community engagement, education and outreach; contact tracing; and social services and wraparound supports.
OHA is committed to engaging with CBOs and the communities they serve to ensure all members of the community receive information, services and resources in the most responsive way.
To learn more, or get details on information sessions in English and Spanish, visit https://www.oregon.gov/oha/ERD/Pages/COVID-19-Funding-Opportunity.aspx.
The application deadline is June 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.