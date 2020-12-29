Grant County reported just four COVID-19 cases since last Wednesday, according to the county’s health department. The county will remain in the lower-risk level, which allows the most activities.
As of Dec. 28, the Oregon Health Authority reported that in Grant County’s Region 7, shared with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Lake and Wheeler counties, 54 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized.
According to OHA’s report, 12 of those people were in intensive care units while seven were on ventilators. Four staffed ICU beds are available while 79 non-ICU hospital beds are available.
At St. Charles Hospital in Bend, 29 COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized as of Dec. 28. Eight of the COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, and five are on ventilators.
St. Charles reported that, as of Dec. 28, they had administered 1,050 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.
Statewide, 14,524 vaccines have been given. In neighboring Baker County, OHA reports that 64 people have received the vaccine while Malheur County has vaccinated 95 people as of Monday.
On Monday, there were 1,416 new and presumptive cases reported in the state, and nearly 110,000 total positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to OHA.
State health officials reported five deaths Sunday and no deaths on Dec. 26.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of cases nationwide since Jan. 21 is just over 19 million — up by roughly 145,000 infections.
