Seven residents over the last week have tested positive for COVID-19 as the Grant County Health Department reported Tuesday a resident in the John Day ZIP code tested positive.
Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority announced Tuesday that Patricia Amling was Grant County’s $10,000 winner in the statewide vaccine incentive drawing. The state pulled winners randomly from a database of vaccinated Oregonians on June 28. It awarded $10,000 to one person in the state’s 36 counties, five $100,000 scholarships and a $1 million grand prize.
According to My Oregon News, Oregon’s state news website, the odds of winning the $10,000 in Grant County were 1 in 2,500.
The county’s vaccination rate as of Tuesday is at 43%, up from 40% last week.
State health officials reported 1,056 new positive cases Friday, bringing the state total to 221,799 since the pandemic’s beginning. OHA reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, raising the death toll to 2,863.
In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control reported over 79,000 new cases Aug. 1, bringing the nationwide total of 35,039,644 since the beginning of the pandemic.
