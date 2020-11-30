All Oregonians can apply for food, cash and child care assistance provided through the Oregon Department of Human Services from home without having to visit an office in person.
Visit govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits for information on how to apply for assistance using the ODHS online application, email, mail, telephone or application drop off.
Oregonians who need urgent and ongoing food assistance can visit needfood.oregon.gov.
Older adults or people with disabilities who need additional information about resources available to help can call 1-855-ORE-ADRC (1-855-673-2372) or visit adrcoforegon.org.
Information on how to apply for domestic violence assistance can also be found at govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits.
For more ways to connect or to find other types of assistance, contact 211info by dialing 2-1-1 from any phone.
