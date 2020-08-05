The Oregon School Activities Association executive board voted Wednesday, Aug. 5, to move high school football and other fall sports to the spring of 2021.
This decision affects cross-country, soccer and volleyball as well.
“Today’s decisions by the executive board provide a framework to maximize the potential opportunity for students in Oregon to participate in three seasons during the 2020-21 school year,” OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said in a press release. “The board recognized that a one size fits all approach isn’t what’s best for students across the state. By waiving policy to allow regional participation this fall, local school districts will have the discretion for participation in those areas that are able to do so safely per state directives.”
Practices for those sports can start on Feb. 22, 2021, according to the schedule the OSAA executive board approved.
The OSAA’s new calendar provides for three distinct seasons from late December to late June with limited overlap between seasons. Traditional winter activities will take place in January and February, followed by fall activities in March and April, with spring activities occurring in May and June. Each season will feature an equitable seven-week regular season, with adjusted contest limitations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.