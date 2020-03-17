Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative is closely monitoring the developments of the new coronavirus and continuing to take precautions to protect the public and our employees.
OTEC closed its four offices in Baker City, La Grande, John Day and Burns to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The offices will remain closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. The drive-through window at the La Grande district office will remain open. Appointments for in-person business will be available by calling 541-523-3616.
To further the support for members impacted during this time, OTEC is temporarily suspending late fees and disconnections. Call 541-523-3616 with difficulties paying an electric bill to set up a payment plan.
Members can conduct business by phone, 541-523-3616; by mail; by the payment drop box outside each office; by payment kiosks; and by the online poirtal at https://ebill.otec.coop.
To report an outage, call the 24-hour hotline at 1-866-430-4265. For more information, visit otec.coop.
