Due to concern for the health and well-being of its member-owners during the COVID-19 pandemic and following federal and state guidelines barring gatherings of large groups, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s 2020 annual meeting, scheduled for Saturday, May 30, will be held virtually at 10:30 a.m.
The OTEC board president will preside at the meeting and conduct business as necessary.
Three positions on the OTEC board of directors are up for election. Candidates for position 1, Union County, are incumbent George Galloway and Cory Miller. Candidates for position 2, Baker County, are incumbent Aletha Bonebrake and Tamrya Keller. Candidates for position 3, Harney County, are incumbent Robert Cargill and Laurie Draper.
All candidates are running to serve a three-year term.
Watch for election ballots in the mail and return using the prepaid colored envelope by May 22. As instructed on your ballot, place your ballot inside the inner envelope marked Ballot Secrecy Envelope. Place that envelope inside the prepaid colored envelope and make sure the colored envelope is signed and sealed. Ballots can also be dropped off at the secure drop boxes located at the local OTEC office no later than May 29 or at OTEC headquarters in Baker City on May 30 before 10 a.m.
Members voting by mail will be entered to win a $500 energy credit.
Details on how to view the annual meeting virtually will be announced in the coming weeks. Visit otec.coop/annual-meetingboard-elections for updates and more information, or call OTEC’s communications office at 541-524-2858 or email communications@otecc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.