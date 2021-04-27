Due to ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative’s 2021 annual meeting will be held virtually on Saturday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m.
Three positions on the OTEC board of directors are up for election. Election results for Position 4 (Union County), Position 5 (Baker County) and Position 6 (Grant County) will be announced during the annual meeting. Board President Charlene Chase will conduct business as necessary, and Chief Executive Officer Les Penning will provide an update on the state of the cooperative.
Election ballots have been mailed. Return using the prepaid colored envelope by May 7. Read the instructions on the ballot carefully. Ballots can be dropped off at the secure drop boxes located at local OTEC offices no later than May 14 or at OTEC headquarters in Baker City on May 15 before 10 a.m. Included with the ballot is a voter’s guide with candidate profiles. Candidate profiles and other election details also appear on otec.coop/annual-meeting-board-elections and will be included in the May issue of Ruralite.
Members voting by mail will be entered to win one of three $100 energy credits. The winners will be announced during the annual meeting. All member-owners are entitled to vote in the election.
Members can view the annual meeting virtually on May 15 on the homepage of otec.coop or on OTEC’s Facebook page.
Members who do not have access to a computer will be able to call in to listen to the annual meeting. The toll-free call-in number is 1-877-309-2073. The access code is 798-185-293.
For questions on the annual meeting or about the election, call OTEC’s communications office at 541-524-2858 or email communications@otec.coop.
