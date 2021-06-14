Grant County’s state representative introduced legislation that would ban vaccine passports in Oregon.
Mark Owens, R-Crane, introduced House Bill 3407 last week to “protect the privacy and rights of Oregonians,” according to a press release.
The legislation would prevent any public body — state, local or special government — from issuing a requirement for proof of vaccination from COVID-19.
Owens said in the release that the bill is not an argument over COVID-19 or the vaccine. Instead, he said the bill is about people’s rights.
“I believe the choice to get a vaccine is a personal, private medical decision that should be made between an individual and their medical provider,” he said. “And that Oregonians should be free to make that choice for themselves.”
The bill forbids a person or public body from requiring someone to disclose if they have been immunized before accessing credit, insurance, education, facilities, medical services, housing or accommodations, travel, entry into the state, employment or to purchase goods or services.
The press release said these entities would not be able to require someone to wear a face covering should someone refuse to disclose their vaccine status.
The bill applies only to the COVID-19 vaccinations and would not change any current laws regarding other immunizations for other diseases for schools and children’s facilities.
Gov. Kate Brown announced last month that fully vaccinated people are not required to wear a mask indoors in public settings where vaccination status is checked.
Still, the state mandates businesses, employers and churches to continue requiring masks unless they review people’s vaccination cards.
The state epidemiologist, Dean Sidlelinger, recently said that requiring someone to disclose their vaccination status does not violate patient privacy laws when given the option.
Masks are still required in health care settings, jails, K-12 schools, planes, buses and airports.
The bill was requested in partnership with the Eastern Oregon Counties Association.
