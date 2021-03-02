From Feb. 22 to March 10, businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for the Paycheck Protection Program loans before larger firms.
According to the Small Business Administration, the change in rules is to ensure that smaller businesses get the lion’s share of this round of funding, which is open until March 31.
“The SBA is a frontline agency working to create an inclusive economy, focused on reaching women-owned, minority-owned, low- and moderate-income, rural, and other underserved communities in meaningful ways. While reported data illustrates we have made real strides in ensuring these funds are reaching underserved communities, we believe we can still do better,” said SBA Senior Advisor Michael Roth in a statement.
Borrowers can contact the SBA’s website at sba.gov/article/2021/feb/22/sba-prioritizes-smallest-small-businesses-paycheck-protection-program. Or the state’s Small Business Development Center at oregonsbdc.org, or can get in touch with an SBA lender bank at sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/lender-match.
Bob Quinton, a vice president at the Bank of Eastern Oregon and a commercial loan officer, said they are still doing the PPP loans. However, he said, the bank is not doing any other kind of SBA loans at this time.
