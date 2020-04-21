The Grant County People Mover public transit service will receive $137,000 in funding through the Oregon Department of Transportation to support rural transportation allocated through the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress approved last month.
People Mover Executive Director Angie Jones said ODOT moved quickly to put grants in place.
“This will help us cover losses that we have incurred and are going to incur in the future,” said Jones.
Jones said ridership numbers have dramatically decreased due to the stay-at-home orders. She said the service has been delivering groceries and food boxes on the Grant County Food Bank’s monthly distribution day, which has kept her staff busy and averted layoffs.
Jones said in February, before the shutdown, there were 3,839 total passengers. But in March, as the social distancing orders took effect, they dropped to 2,862. Jones said she anticipates lower ridership numbers in April, the first month without students.
Jones said People Mover was steadily increasing ridership before the shutdown and adding more services and additional routes.
“For us, our grant funding has a lot to do with our ridership numbers,” Jones said.
She said there is a base amount of funding the transportation district receives, which depends on the amount the federal government allocates to the state, but additional grant money, based on ridership, is in jeopardy.
“We are the county public transportation service,” Jones said. “It concerns me because we don’t want to have to cut services.”
Jones said the People Mover is an essential service to the community and not just for seniors and the disabled.
“It is an essential lifeline to a lot of folks,” she said.
Jones said the service provided an opportunity, before social distancing, for kids from Prairie City and Mt. Vernon to come to John Day to attend Boy Scouts and events at the art center.
Jones said, before the schools closed, the service was picking up 44 kids a day between Prairie City and Mt. Vernon so kids could attend school in John Day.
Longtime People Mover rider Bob Stewart, an 81-year-old former Marine who lives alone, said the People Mover has been “a blessing.”
Stewart said a few years ago when he had a medical emergency, he called the People Mover to get him to the emergency room instead of 911.
Stewart said the isolation with the shelter-in-place orders have been frustrating.
“I’m sick of being stuck in the house,” he said.
However, he said he has adapted and likes to read, and overall the social distancing has been tolerable.
Robin Dahl, a resident at Valley View Assisted Living who took the People Mover to an appointment at the hospital Friday, said the service is reliable. But the People Mover, except for Friday, has not been going to Valley View to avoid the vulnerable population, according to driver Frank Bingham.
Bingham said, prior to the shutdown, the People Mover would take groups of seniors on outings to various destinations in and around John Day.
Patty Blasier, a longtime rider, said the service takes her everywhere, including appointments with a medical specialist in Bend.
“Without the People Mover, I’d be stuck,” Blasier said. “Plus, I met a lot of my friends on the bus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.