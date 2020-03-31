Grant County churches have seen empty pews and a new way to conduct Sunday services as the stay-at-home order is in effect to flatten the curve of the new coronavirus pandemic.
However, churches move forward in faith as they make adjustments and continue with optimism for the future.
Churches around Grant County have had to close their doors, but internet and telephone access has helped services continue from homes.
Pastor Randy Johnson from the John Day Church of the Nazarene said that their members have been using phone calls to continue their Bible study, accompanied with RightNow Media, which is a website the pastor encourages members to use that provides videos for Bible studies.
Since members can’t get together on Sundays, Johnson said the church has been using Facebook Live to carry out services. A downside with a focus on technology has been the limited interactions with people not communicating in person.
“Sure, you can talk to people over the phone or even on the computer, but you don’t really get to see them face to face,” Johnson said. “There’s a connection missing.”
Pastor Keith DeHart from the Prairie Baptist Church said their services are also broadcasted on Facebook Live but agreed that conveying messages through a screen can be tough.
“This is such a relational thing where close contact is important to us, and trying to do that through a video screen or on the phone is a little different,” said DeHart. “But we do feel very blessed to have the opportunity to stay connected and be able to see each other because this was not possible 100 years ago when the Spanish Flu was around.”
Father Christie Tissera from the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church said that Mass has been put on hold, but the church is still open for visitors to visit the chapel for a prayer.
As worship and services become home-centered, people continue to work together to bring hope for each other and provide services and help to the public.
Bishop David Archibald from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the women in the church have been working on sewing face masks, from designs approved by the hospital.
“Quite a few women have been putting masks together and collecting them for the hospital,” said Archibald. “We would love to have anybody else to support this project, and we love to have our members participate in any type of other service projects that community members participate in that helps us get through this tough time.”
St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church served pasta March 24 through March 31. Tissera said this carried out the mission of St. Elizabeth, which was to help the poor, the lonely, the sick and the needy.
Keith and DeHart said church members have helped at the food banks as the amount of people going has risen.
“As far as us as a church goes, I would like the community to know that the church doesn’t stop because the building is closed,” said DeHart. “The church is not an organization like you think of like a business. It’s a group of people that are following Jesus and caring about the community.”
Along with helping in the community, each church leader shared that their members work hard at keeping in touch with each other and making calls to make sure members are fine.
Even with the uncertain future of COVID-19 in the world, church leaders shared their optimism for now and said they continue to exercise faith for the future.
Archibald said that members of the Church of Jesus Christ were invited by Russel M. Neilson, president of the church, to participate in a worldwide fast on the last weekend of March to pray for help through the pandemic and for mental, economic and health relief.
Church members at the John Day Church of the Nazarene also designated every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. to pray for the community.
“This is a time to help one another, and at this time, some people are living in fear and are scared of the situation,” said Tissera. “We need to help people to have hope that everything has not ended, and we need to help people not to give up: continue. We have a future, but we have to face this situation that is hard. However, remember God is there with you.”
