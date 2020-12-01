Grant County reported three more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s case count up to 137.
As the county prepares to be in the “Extreme Risk” category of Gov. Kate Brown’s new metrics announced last week, Public Health Administrator Kimberly Lindsay said the metric that put Grant County on that list is its positivity rate from Nov. 15, 16.8%. The previous week, the rate was 1%, while it was 6.2% and 7.5% going back to the week of Oct. 25.
Lindsay said the state’s data does not match the health department’s positivity rate, and the health department is looking into it.
Lindsay said another important metric the public should be concerned with is local hospital capacity.
As of Nov. 30, in Grant County’s Region 7, shared with Deschutes, Harney, Klamath, Jefferson, Lake and Wheeler counties, Lindsay said 48 COVID-19 patients were being hospitalized — the highest single-day count since the start of the pandemic. Nine of the 48 people were in intensive care units, she said, and two were on ventilators.
Lindsay said there were eight available ICU hospital beds in the region and 152 in the state. She told the Eagle hospital staffing remains a concern across the state.
Blue Mountain Hospital, she said, struggled with staffing due to the outbreak of a few weeks ago. While there were no services the hospital could not offer, she said they would have been in a “difficult spot” had there been an increase in cases.
“Staffing is further exacerbated when health care workers fall ill themselves or cannot work due to child care and homeschooling challenges,” Lindsay said in an email Monday.
She said the uptick in cases impacted Harney County’s hospital staffing levels as well.
“Occupancy does not get you there,” she said. “You need people to staff those (ICU) beds as well.”
She said the hospitals in the region had been sending people to Elko, Nevada, and Boise, Idaho, but those hospitals were maxed out last week.
Lindsay said, with winter driving conditions, hospitals are “one bad car accident” from a challenging situation when it comes to ICU beds.
She said the county needs to continue to ramp up its testing, including testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic people.
Lindsay said she disagrees with the belief that testing only symptomatic people will bring the positivity rate down.
“If you’re only testing people that are sick, and we know that COVID is raging across the country, you’re going to end up with more positive cases,” she said. “You have to test asymptomatic people too.”
The health department, she said, is not trying to “manipulate” the numbers. Lindsay said that the rate would be higher if they were only to test symptomatic people.
She said the only way she sees the county getting off of the “Extreme Risk” list is for people to do what she has recommended since the start of the pandemic: wear masks, maintain social distance and stay home when they are sick.
“Politics aside,” she said, “I believe in masks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.