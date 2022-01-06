While Grant County sees more hospitalizations than at any other point in the pandemic due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant, extreme weather conditions, staffing shortages, and a surge in positive cases among frontline staff are overwhelming the Blue Mountain Hospital District.
Kimberly Lindsay, Grant County's public health administrator, told the Eagle Thursday that the seven hospitalized people range in age. She said the hospital is being impacted on the front and back end.
"There are two ways that hospital systems get impacted," she said. "They get impacted on the front with infected individuals (with the virus), and they get impacted on the back end with staffing shortages, due to staff becoming ill with the virus." "Both are present," she said.
According to a Thursday press release from the Blue Mountain Hospital District, the surge in positive COVID-19 cases was not limited to the hospital. Lori Lane, the district's public information officer, said residents requiring additional care were being transported to other facilities. Additionally, Lane noted that BMHD was working with state health officials to bring in emergency staffing.
Lane said that BMHD had coordinated with Grant County's health department and emergency management office to bring in additional COVID-19 testing supplies, emergency ambulance, and transportation support from the state.
Lane said the hospital would now be limiting its patients to one visitor per day, except for end-of-life visits. At the same time, she said, all other district services would remain available and operational as usual.
Lane said those interested in virtual care options where applicable are encouraged to discuss them with their primary care provider or registration staff.
She said those with COVID-related symptoms should call the hospital ahead of time to prevent the spread of the virus among patients and staff and that the state's pandemic protocols are still required upon entry to the hospital.
