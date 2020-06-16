The American Red Cross is now testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Healthy donors will receive results within seven to 10 days on their blood donor app. All donors must schedule an appointment to give blood and must have the BLOODAPP on their device. Text 90999 to BLOODAPP.
A John Day community blood drive will take place June 18 and June 19 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Sign up on the Red Cross BLOODAPP or online at redcrossblood.org.
