State Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who represents Grant and Harney counties, updated Grant County Court about the state response to COVID-19 at the last county court meeting Oct. 28.
Owens said COVID-19 is dominating the conversations. He told the court that the people he talks to in communities within his district are “ready to move on.”
Owens said he believes communities need to protect their vulnerable populations so they do not overwhelm their health facilities.
Owens said the weekly calls he sits in on with other local representatives, commissioners and senators have been valuable.
He said he believes that it would not have been possible to push back against Gov. Kate Brown’s first restrictions on phased reopenings and school reopenings without those calls.
In the future, he told the court that he is concerned the “secondary effects of COVID are going outweigh the primary effects.”
Owens told the court that he believes the virus is real, but said waiting for a cure or a vaccine before moving on to another phase is “no longer acceptable.”
He said 40% of Oregon’s hospitality businesses have said they will go out of business in the next six months.
Owens said another situation that relates to COVID-19 is that the capital has been locked down.
“The public has not been able to participate,” he said. “That, in my opinion, is wrong. You can’t make public policy and good public policy without public participation.”
He said the state has to figure out how to allow public participation before the legislative session begins Jan. 18, 2021.
Presently, he said, the long session in odd years starts the day after Martin Luther King Day and goes for 160 days.
Owens said he is bringing 35 legislative concepts that either have come from him or his constituents. One that directly affects Grant and Harney counties that came from new Emergency Manager Paul Gray is declaring 911 dispatchers first responders.
Owens said he has a concept that would limit the governor’s emergency declaration to 14 days. Under his plan, the governor would have the ability to extend the declaration one time. Any other extensions would need to come before a legislative assembly for a vote.
“I don’t think there is anything wrong with that,” he said. “It is checks and balance. I don’t care if they do their vote virtually, but we need to make sure that there is some balance even in a so-called pandemic.”
He said another piece of legislation he hopes to introduce is creating a special district to increase the county’s Payment in Lieu of Taxes payment. Owens said the county’s PILT, an annual payment local governments receive to help offset property tax revenue losses because of federal lands, was considerably lower this year.
He said PILT is linked to the Secure Rural Schools Act, and in 2017 the SRS was not authorized.
“That finally caught back up to us,” he said.
He said, if the county sets up a special district, the state will funnel the funds to a special district that would go to roads and schools.
He said funds would not be considered a prior payment on PILT. Owens said Grant County could receive roughly $600,000 more that would go into its general fund.
“It’s a loophole,” he said. “Yeah, maybe we shouldn’t exercise it, but other states are, so we’re going to try and exercise that to bring more money into Grant County.”
He said he also wants to disconnect from Oregon’s corporate activity tax, the 2019 gross receipts tax that the legislature passed in 2019 after the voters turned it down.
“It’s a horrific tax,” he said. “It’s a pass-through tax we’re all paying for, different areas are going to be affected quite more, and if we could abolish the whole thing, I would, but we can’t. But we’re going to start trying to take small bites of that elephant. The first one we are trying to get excluded from that is ag.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.