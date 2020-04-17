The state senator and representative representing Grant and Harney counties have requested approval to reopen Harney County's economy as a pilot project for the rest of the state.
In an April 17 letter to Gov. Kate Brown, Rep. Mark Owens and Sen. Lynn Findley said reopening the isolated county of 7,393 people with no COVID-19 cases now could provide lessons for other counties when they are able to reopen.
"A pilot in Harney County would be invaluable for the state to identify lessons learned and apply them for broader implementation," they said in the letter. "We and the Harney County Court understand the health and well-being of our citizens is our top priority ... We also acknowledge that the health and economic well-being of our community are not independent of each other."
On April 14, the Harney County Court commissioners requested that statewide restrictions be eased slowly in the county by May 1, according to the letter.
The letter details Harney County's plans to address four areas Brown said would be required before reopening businesses: declining growth rate of active cases and surge capacity at the local hospital, sufficient personal protective equipment for medical staff and first responders, robust public health framework and the ability to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on social distancing.
The local legislators said Harney District Hospital "has developed a solid surge plan" and is identifying the PPE that would be needed during a potential surge. With a solid supply of surgery and procedure masks and gloves, the hospital has 1,469 N95 respirators but is having difficulty getting more from their suppliers, according to the letter.
Harney County's public health framework includes the ability to perform contract tracing, and people could be quarantined or isolated in their homes when needed, the letter states. The hospital also has a machine on site that can perform COVID-19 testing in 45 minutes, the letter states, but they have not been able to secure cartridges for the tests.
Businesses such as restaurants, bars, boutique shops, cosmetologists, barbers and small gyms could open with specific rules for each that would enforce social distancing and require frequent sanitation, the letter states.
"Harney County wants to work directly with the county environmental health specialist and other state agencies to develop implementation guidelines," Findley and Owens said. "... The bottom line is Oregonians are highly aware and social distancing will now be a new normal in our lifestyles."
The legislators said they understand the plan needs to be finalized with the Governor's Office and the Oregon Health Authority, and they asked that cooperation to that effect begin immediately.
"Harney County, like many of our smaller communities, is in dire need of revenue and at least a partial return to the 'new normal,'" they said. "... Please let us help this be a success for rural Oregon and the entire state."
