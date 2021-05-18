Two hundred people attended a town hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds May 12 to express their frustrations with statewide lockdown measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Dubbed a “non-partisan effort,” the event organizers stated in a mailer their goal was to let the county’s elected officials know where the community stood on Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 mandates.
Of particular concern were orders to wear masks in most settings. However, Brown announced Thursday after this event that the state no longer requires fully vaccinated Oregonians to wear masks in public.
Almost unanimously, the crowd voted for Grant County’s commissioners to adopt Baker City’s Resolution No. 3881, which calls for the declaration of an economic, mental health and crime crisis due to the governor’s COVID-19-related lockdowns and state of emergency.
Organizer Bill Newman said the resolution, in his view, does not have enough teeth, but will carry more weight as an official position.
“From the bottom of my heart,” he said. “I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Frustrations
According to a mailer that went out to all of Grant County, it is unfair to expect the county’s elected officials to deal with the COVID-19 mandates without the county’s citizens taking a stand and voicing their opinions.
Those in attendance voiced their concerns about the mask mandates and what, in their view, was “tyrannical overreach” from the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration and by people who have turned in small businesses to the regulatory agency for not enforcing the state’s masking mandates.
Newman said there is nothing worse than turning in small businesses for not making their customers wear masks.
Lundbom’s speech
Ron Lunbom, John Day’s mayor, told the crowd that he did not know that joining Baker City and Sandy to sue the governor would be the right thing for John Day. He said the city has worked with 10 state agencies and received over $6.5 million in grants and loans to fund a $12 million wastewater treatment project. Someone in the crowd asked him if the money was worth laying down to die.
Lundbom said he disagreed with that sentiment.
He told the crowd that he thought the state agencies were doing their job in protecting the public.
Lundbom told Newman that “with all due respect,” while he did not agree with mask mandates, Newman did not have OSHA “breathing down his neck.” Lundbom, owner of Napa Autoparts in John Day, said that he was turned in five times and received a fine.
“Whether you call that beholden to the state or what,” he said, “that’s what some of us have to deal with.”
He said he disagreed with OSHA, but he supported state legislators’ efforts to limit OSHA’s overreach.
“I have 10 employees that, if they don’t work, they don’t eat,” he said. “A lot of businesses are in that same position.”
A Grant County citizen Athena Moline screamed at Lundbom to “get off the stage” and study his Constitution. She said that OSHA had not collected fines because they know they would lose in court. Lundbom thanked Moline and said he was waiting for someone to tell him his legal recourse.
Moline told Lunbom she would make an appointment with him to share the information she had been studying for over a year.
Palmer’s speech
County Commissioner Sam Palmer said that Grant County had “flattened the curve.” Since the start of the pandemic, he said the hospital reported four COVID-19-related admissions and no COVID-19 admissions since March.
After the event, Blue Mountain Hospital CEO Derek Daly confirmed those numbers were accurate. He said a COVID-19 “admission” is when a patient is admitted as an inpatient. Most COVID-19 patients are evaluated in the emergency room or receive outpatient testing and go home to recover and quarantine, he said.
“If someone requires hospital care due to severe COVID-19 symptoms, our physicians and nurses evaluate the condition of the patient and determine if they should be admitted to BMH or transferred to a COVID-19 unit at a larger facility,” Daly said. “If the patient is deteriorating quickly or expected to require longer-term hospitalization requiring intubation, they would coordinate a transfer to an available ICU in Bend or Boise.”
Daly said he estimated that about 12 COVID-19 patients have been transferred during the course of the pandemic.
While one death is too many, Palmer said, the county had only seen five deaths due to the virus before the sixth death Thursday.
“I think this county did a relatively well job at keeping that down and keeping that curve flat,” he said.
