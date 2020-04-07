A record number of people in the United States applied for unemployment the last two weeks as COVID-19 business closures and layoffs continue, but Grant County resources are working together to help businesses and workers.
Allison Field, the Grant County Economic Development director, talked about the unified efforts between Grant County Economic Development, the Grant County Chamber of Commerce, the Grant County Emergency Operations Center and Oregon RAIN.
“This is a scary time for small businesses, as we are unsure how this is all going to unfold during the COVID-19 crisis,” Field said. “We have a fragile economy that hasn’t fully recovered from the timber industry hit in the ‘90s, which is why it is so important to put our political views and opinions aside, come together as a community and help one another. We need all our local businesses to get through this and recover if we want the Grant County economy to survive.”
Currently, Economic Development is working in the EOC as a part of the finance group. They are in charge of Small Business Administration programs, Field said.
Economic Development has been sharing information regarding SBA programs, and one of the difficulties has been that it is constantly changing.
“The hard thing is that information is changing and evolving daily, and that’s one thing we are trying to do working with the EOC is to provide the most current, up-to-date, factual information to business owners,” Field said.
Seth Klingbeil, an employee at the EOC, started the Grant County COVID-19 webpage, https://gc-or-covid-19.info, which will help answer many frequently asked questions about COVID-19 in Grant County and provide information and links to help guide people through the programs and resources from the SBA. Click on “help” and then “businesses” to access business resources.
A misconception that Field has heard is that there are only loans available to help small businesses, but she said there are also forgivable loans and grants. She said more grants may be available in the near future.
For example, the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance for up to $10,000 does not need to be repaid if the money is spent on paid leave, maintaining payroll, increased costs due to supply chain disruption, mortgage or lease payments or repaying obligations that cannot be met due to revenue losses, according to Greg Smith, director of the Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center.
“Funds will be made available within three days of a successful application, and this loan advance will not have to be repaid,” according to the SBA’s website.
Another recent change is that business owners who have had to lay themselves off can now file for unemployment, which was not possible before Congress passed the CARES act March 27, Field said.
“Right now, there is a lot of information coming out from state senators and representatives that updates us almost daily, and we are trying to put that information out to the businesses,” Field said.
Along with the EOC and Economic Development, Oregon RAIN has provided help by sharing emergency funding opportunities with entrepreneurs, launching virtual workshops through Zoom, collecting stories of impacted entrepreneurs, providing weekly support groups and remote one-on-one consultations.
“As we navigate these unprecedented times, it is more important than ever to support each other and continue moving forward in every way we can. Oregon RAIN is here to help,” said Stephanie LeQuieu, Grant County’s Oregon RAIN rural venture catalyst.
Field said, although the future may be uncertain, help is available for businesses by contacting these organizations.
