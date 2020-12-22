Indoor dining resumed in Grant County Friday as the county began its first day in the “lower risk” level.
In the low-risk COVID-19 category, restaurants can open up their dining rooms to 50% capacity.
Compared to other counties, Grant County saw the most significant dip in the state’s risk level, dropping from the highest ranked to the lowest during the Oregon Health Authority’s two-week evaluation period.
Meanwhile, small business owners and their employees breathed a collective sigh of relief as they welcomed back their regular customers.
George Cross, a John Day resident and cook at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck, said he was grateful for the reopening timing.
“It could not have come at a better time,” he said, “right before Christmas.”
He said that he could pick up hours during the shutdown, but they were limited.
“We’ll see how it goes and play it by ear,” he said.
A sentiment Squeeze-In owner Shawn Duncan shares as well. She said she is concerned about how long she will be open this time around.
Duncan said restaurants faced the brunt of the restrictions, compared to other businesses, which lacked consistency.
“If we are careful, wash our hands, and practice safe social distancing,” she said, “then we should be allowed to stay open.”
Duncan said she believes the virus is real, and she said she has had a close family member get very sick with the virus.
However, at the same time, she said, people should not stay home and be depressed.
At The Outpost Pizza, Pub and Grill, owner Tia Barrietua said this latest freeze and pause were worse than the initial one in the spring.
In March, she said, most people received stimulus checks and an added boost to unemployment checks and, thus, had more money to spend.
Additionally, she said, the loss of the lottery machines, which sustain the restaurant during the winter months, has especially hurt their bottom line.
However, Barrietua said, the restaurant has pivoted and evolved. She said the front room is now a retail boutique, and the backroom is an extension of the bar.
With the limits on group size during the pandemic and the fact that big groups can, at times, be more costly in the long run, she said it was time to make the switch.
Meanwhile, 1188 Brewing Company owner Shannon Adair said the pandemic prompted her to make changes she otherwise would have waited on making, such as serving canned beer.
“We’ve sold way more that way,” she said.
She said, being in a place like John Day, most restaurants barely hang on during the winter in good times.
“Hopefully the end is near,” she said.
