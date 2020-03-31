As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state, retail stores in Grant County are grappling with the new normal.
Owners and managers at Chester’s Thriftway, Len’s Drug and Huffman’s Select Market are focused on keeping both their staff and customers safe and healthy while trying to keep their shelves stocked with items such as toilet paper, flour and eggs.
Blaine Huffman, the owner of Huffman’s Market, said he has never seen anything quite like this in his 31 years in Grant County.
“Maybe with the gas shortage in the 1970s, but that was just one product,” said Huffman.
Huffman said his store is only allocated certain amounts of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, flour, sugar and bread.
Luckily, he said the city of Prairie City donated the toilet paper from its office after the closure.
The store is selling one roll, per family, per day.
Huffman’s manager, Rebecca Camarena said the store’s supplier said people tend to hoard necessities like toilet paper to maintain a sense of control during uncertain times.
Huffman said Prairie City is dense with senior citizens, a vulnerable population susceptible to contracting the virus.
At Chester’s, Manager Deziree Chobo said their provider has been one to two days behind on making deliveries, but unlike Huffman’s Market, they are not limiting customers on the quantities of items like toilet paper that they can purchase.
Chobo said one week after a meeting with local government and health care officials at Blue Mountain Hospital, they have not been able to catch up with the run on products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and flour.
Chobo, who lives with a family member with a compromised immune system, said the rule at home is to wash hands and change clothes when she gets home from work.
At Len’s Drug, owner Greg Armstrong said, so far, every one of his staff is staying healthy, and for that he is grateful.
Armstrong said the Subway store next door, which he owns, and Len’s are down roughly $2,000 in sales.
Armstrong said he attributes the dip in sales at the pharmacy to health care providers limiting routine patient appointments.
Armstrong said he is seeing an uptick in over-the-counter respiratory drugs, and so far, he has not had to allocate the amount that he can sell to each customer at one time.
He said he continues to hope we see less cases in the future.
